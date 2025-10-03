PoK leader calls Pak a ‘rogue state’ as 10 killed in fresh violence: '…but people can't be silenced'

Jamil Maqsood, leader of the United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) and a prominent figure from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has accused Pakistan of oppressing its own citizens and claimed that the people of PoJK now aspire to reunite with the state of Jammu and Kashmir. People chant slogans in support of the Kashmiri people as they gather to condemn the killings following a shutter-down strike in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan October 2, 2025.(REUTERS)

While speaking with news agency ANI in Geneva, Maqsood said, “Pakistan is a rogue state. It has a history of oppressing people.”

The comments came after days of violent clashes between protesters and security forces in Pakistan left at least 10 people dead and many critically injured, Dawn reported.

Maqsood said the people have now realised they “are not ready to live with Pakistan and the major aspiration and vision of the people in all these regions is to reunite with the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He claimed that Pakistan is attempting to use force to silence these voices, but insisted, “people are not ready to be silenced.”

Human rights violation in Sindh, Balochistan, PoJK

The PoJK leader added that “the blood and human rights violations and refusing their fundamental human rights in Balochistan, in Sindh, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in other areas, as well as in Gilgit-Baltistan and the Pakistan-occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir” reflected a pattern of suppression, reported ANI.

Pakistan is reeling with widespread protests that began on Monday when thousands took to the streets of Muzaffarabad, demanding an end to privileges enjoyed by the political class, including free electricity and expensive vehicles.

‘Blood stained Pakistan streets’

AFP reporters on Wednesday described streets “stained with blood and littered with spent bullet casings, shards of glass and scattered stones,” reflecting the scale of the violence.

Authorities have also blocked internet and mobile phone services in the valley, and local media were reportedly warned against covering the daily demonstrations.

A 51-year-old protester told AFP, “The politicians here behave like gangsters ruling over our heads; we want them gone and their privileges removed… They should stand with us.”

Security forces and police flooded the streets, using tear gas to contain crowds that swelled to around 6,000 at their peak. More than 170 police personnel and around 50 civilians have been injured. Protest organisers claim that over 100 civilians were wounded.