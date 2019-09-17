e-paper
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir part of India, will have control one day: Jaishankar

india Updated: Sep 17, 2019 19:22 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has always been part of India and some day the country will have “physical jurisdiction” over it.

“Our position on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has always been and will always be very clear. PoK is part of India and we expect one day that we will have the physical jurisdiction over it,” Jaishankar told a news conference.”

.Watch: 'PoK a part of India, expect to have jurisdiction over it': Jaishankar

 

Jaishankar said revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special rights under Article 370 was India’s internal matter and that the only issue to discuss with Pakistan was an end to cross-border terrorism from that country.

The Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last month and split it into two union territories. It also imposed a communication blackout and a security lockdown that has only recently been eased.

India’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status had infuriated Pakistan which accused New Delhi of human rights violations at the UNHRC meet in Geneva last week.

India rebuffed Pakistan’s claims by saying the Pakistani leadership is using the issue to promote cross-border terrorism.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and foreign minister Shah Mehmood Quershi have warned that the Kashmir situation could spark a war with India.

Indo-Pak relations have been on the edge since a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers in February have risen further after New Delhi scrapped the special status for Jammu and Kashmir in August.

Last month, Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat said the army prepared for any challenge as even as Pakistan was ramping up troops along LoC.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:57 IST

