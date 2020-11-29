e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pakistan PM Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters

Pakistan PM Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited the headquarters of the country’s powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) where he was briefed about the latest security situation.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 22:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Islamabad
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan(AFP file photo)
         

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday visited the headquarters of the country’s powerful spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) where he was briefed about the latest security situation.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that a “comprehensive briefing was given to National and Military leadership on the regional and national security situation.”

Khan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

They were briefed by ISI chief Lt General Faiz Hameed.

Khan appreciated the efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

Khan has been regularly visiting the ISI headquarters since taking office. He made the first visit on September 12, 2018, less than a month after becoming the prime minister.

The ISI is Pakistan’s powerful spy agency. In 1950, it was officially given the task of safeguarding Pakistani interests and national security, inside and outside the country.

tags
top news
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Viral video: Gehlot calls Dotasra for discussion, BJP demands CM’s resignation
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Search teams locate debris of Navy’s MiG-29K, pilot still missing
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
‘Unwarranted’: India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
‘Unwarranted’: India rejects Pak-sponsored references to Kashmir issue in OIC resolutions
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
Farmers call Burari protest site ‘open jail’, block 5 entry points to Delhi
‘I wasn’t there’: Man charged in family’s death near Disney
‘I wasn’t there’: Man charged in family’s death near Disney
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Hyderabad, dares KCR to admit ‘alliance’ with AIMIM
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In