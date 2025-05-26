Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif signals intent for peace talks with India: ‘We want to resolve all disputes’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his visit to Iran on Monday, expressed openness to holding peace talks with India “to resolve all issues,” including Kashmir, terrorism, water disputes, and trade, according to PTI. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif(AFP )

"We want to resolve all disputes, including the Kashmir issue and the water issue, through negotiations and are also ready to talk to our neighbour on trade and counter-terrorism,” he said.

Sharif made the statement while addressing a joint press conference in Tehran alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. This visit marked the second leg of his four-nation tour. He said Pakistan was willing to engage in talks with India in the interest of regional peace.

Sharif added if his "offer of peace" is accepted, then they will show that they "really want peace, seriously and sincerely.”

Meanwhile, India has reiterated its position that talks with Pakistan can only take place over the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and its stand on cross-border terrorism.

Sharif also claimed that his country came out “victorious” out of the conflict with India.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also addressed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that Iran is “pleased” with the decision and that the disputes between two countries will be resolved. “We're pleased at the cessation of conflicts between Pakistan and India, and we hope the disputes between the two countries will be resolved,” he said.

India-Pakistan tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan surged after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

On May 7, India launched precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted attacks on Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. India responded firmly to these actions.

The hostilities on the ground ceased following talks between the directors general of military operations from both sides on May 10, resulting in an agreement to halt military actions.