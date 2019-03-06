Use of F-16 by Pakistan during aerial dogfight ‘observed conclusively’, says IAF

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday said that the deployment of F-16 aircraft by the Pakistan Air Force and multiple launches of AMRAAMs (advanced medium range air to air missiles) were “conclusively observed” by the Indian military in the February 27 dogfight, and prompt tactical action by Indian fighter jets helped neutralise the threat.

The IAF also dismissed reports that Pakistan claimed it shot down an Indian Sukhoi-30 during the aerial combat, saying it appeared to be a cover-up for losing a Pakistani F-16 jet during the operation.

“False claim by Pakistan of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover up for the loss of its own aircraft,” the IAF said in a statement.

“Prompt and correct tactical action by Su-30 aircraft, in response to AMRAAM launch, defeated the missile. Parts of the missile fell in area East of Rajouri in J&K, injuring a civilian on ground. Detailed report in this regard has already been released by IAF,” the statement added.

Last week, the IAF showed a fragment for an AMRAAM that, it said, was fired by a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet. Pakistan has denied that it lost (or even used) F-16 jets in the dogfight.

The IAF statement reiterated that India’s air defence batteries, which were on full alert, detected a build up of PAF fighters on their side of the line of control on February 27, a day after the IAF jets targetted a Jasih-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“In their attempt to attack our ground targets, PAF aircraft were engaged effectively. From IAF side, Mirage-2000, Su-30 and MiG-21 Bison aircraft were involved in the engagement,” the IAF said. “PAF aircraft were forced to withdraw in a hurry, which is also evident from large missed distances of the weapons dropped by them,” its statement added.

India lost a MiG-21 Bison aircraft in the February 27 dogfight, and its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was taken captive by Pakistan before being released two days later.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 08:30 IST