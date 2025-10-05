Pakistan should prepare for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' if it doesn't stop cross-border terrorism: BJP's Yaser Jilani

BJP leader Yaser Jilani on Saturday referred to recent remarks by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and said that Pakistan should be ready for a new version of Operation Sindoor if it continues to support terrorism against India. Jilani accused Congress leaders of making remarks that do not reflect national interest.(X/ @yaserjilani)

"I welcome Upendra Dwivedi's statement... I believe that if Pakistan still doesn't understand, they should prepare for a new version of Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army is not in the mood to spare Pakistani terrorists," Yaser Jilani said.

He accused Congress leaders of making remarks that do not reflect national interest.

BJP leader Prakash Reddy also backed the Army Chief's warning to Pakistan, stating that Islamabad must stop state-sponsored terrorism or risk its future as a nation.

"The Indian Army Chief clearly stated that if Pakistan wants to maintain its geographical position on the global map, it must stop terrorism. Pakistan must exercise restraint. And they must also stop terrorist activities, funding and supporting terrorists in Pakistan," Prakash Reddy told ANI.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, speaking in Rajasthan's Anupgarh on Friday, had warned Pakistan against continuing state-sponsored terrorism.

General Dwivedi said that if Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorism, India will not show the same restraint in "Sindoor 2.0" as it did during Operation "Sindoor 1.0", adding that Pakistan must change its ways if it "wants to exist geographically."

While General Dwivedi spoke about India's restraint during Operation Sindoor, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh had said that the Indian Air Force destroyed at least 12 of Pakistan aircraft during Operation Sindoor.