Pak drone attempts to enter India through Rajasthan, returns after BSF tries to shoot it down

A BSF official said this was another of the drones from across the international border that tried to enter Indian territory at around 5 am at Hindumalkot border near Sriganganagar.

Mar 09, 2019
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jaipur
A Pakistani drone attempting to enter Indian territory across the Rajasthan border went back following its detection by the BSF, which tried to shoot it down.(AP/Picture for representation)

A Pakistani drone attempting to enter Indian territory across the Rajasthan border went back following its detection by the Border Security Force, which tried to shoot it down, the BSF said.

This was another of the drones from across the international border that tried to enter Indian territory at around 5 am at Hindumalkot border near Sriganganagar, a BSF official said, adding that the moment it was sighted the troopers started firing, forcing it to return.

Villagers residing along the western border also heard heavy firing. The drone returned safely across the border to Pakistan, a BSF official said.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 11:47 IST

