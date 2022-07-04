Home / India News / Pakistani drone spotted in J&K’s Samba district
india news

Pakistani drone spotted in J&K’s Samba district

The drone was spotted by villagers in Chilyari and it exited the Indian territory from adjoining Chak Dulma village
The drone flew at a height of about 500 metres. (File image)
The drone flew at a height of about 500 metres. (File image)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 01:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A Pakistani drone was spotted by villagers during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Rajpura area along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Some villagers claimed they saw a drone in Rajpura area during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Subsequently, SOG Samba launched a search operation around 5am and used drones to scan the area but found nothing,” said a police official.

Also Read: BSF fire at suspected Pakistani drone near international border in Jammu’s Arnia

The drone was spotted in Chilyari village and it exited the Indian territory from adjoining Chak Dulma village, he added.

The drone flew at a height of about 500metres.

“We didn’t find anything on the ground in both the villages close to the border,” said the official.

This was the second such drone sighting in the Samba district in the past one month.

Earlier, in June, a drone was spotted in Ghagwal village of Samba.

In another infiltration bid by the neighbouring country, a Pakistani drone was spotted at the Samba International border on June 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out