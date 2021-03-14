Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Bamial, returns after BSF opens fire
- "The drone which came from the Pakistani side was sighted at Dinda post close to Bamial along the Indo-Pak international border," said Gulneet Singh Khurana
A Pakistani drone entered the Indian territory on Sunday but was forced to return as BSF jawans spotted it and opened fire in its direction in Punjab's Pathankot district, a police official said.
"The drone which came from the Pakistani side was sighted at Dinda post close to Bamial along the Indo-Pak international border," Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana told PTI over phone.
He said the BSF opened fire in its direction after which it returned to the neighbouring country.
Asked if the drone dropped anything inside the Indian territory before flying back, Khurana said, "A thorough search operation was carried out at the site, but nothing was found."
In December 2020, 11 hand grenades dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan were recovered from a field near the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
The consignment was found in Salach village, located about one km from the border.
The box of hand grenades had been attached to a wooden frame which was lowered from the drone onto the ground with a nylon rope, police had then said.
The first incident of dropping of arms and weapons through drones from Pakistan came to light in Punjab in September 2019 when police recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines and rounds of ammunition, hand grenades, fake currency and other items in Tarn Taran district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key leaders in TN file nomination papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox