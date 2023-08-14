Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in Punjab’s Pathankot

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the international border in Punjab’s Pathankot district, a Border Security Force (BSF) official said on Monday. BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence. (File photo)

This development comes a day before the country is gearing to celebrate Independence Day.

A BSF official said that at around 3am, BSF personnel spotted suspicious movement at the international border near Simbal Sakol village in Pathankot district.

“Our troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead towards border fencing. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence neutralising him on the spot,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Meanwhile, a team of senior officers from the BSF headquarters in the national Capital reached Punjab to monitor security arrangements at the international border in the state.

The force’s director general, Nitin Agarwal held a meeting with officials of the Punjab frontier.

