Pakistani national apprehended at LoC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir

A Pakistani national has been apprehended from the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported, quoting an Army official as saying. Security personnel keep vigil after a brief exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Lasana village of Surankote.(PTI FILE )

The Indian Army has intensified its vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) amid heightened tensions with Pakistan. Security forces have been placed on high alert, with increased surveillance and troop deployments across sensitive forward areas.

Earlier on Sunday night, a 24-year-old Pakistani national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) after he illegally crossed into Indian territory in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

BSF troops stationed near Border Out Post (BOP) Sahapur noticed suspicious movement near Falku Nala, around 250 metres inside Indian territory.

The intruder, later identified as Husnain from Gujranwala in Pakistan, was found hiding in dense vegetation. Acting swiftly, the BSF, along with its Quick Reaction Team (QRT), cordoned off the area and arrested him.

Officials said that Pakistani currency and a national identity card were recovered from the individual. He was brought to the nearest border outpost for initial interrogation, and further investigation is currently underway.

This incident follows a string of recent cross-border episodes, including the detention of a Pakistani Ranger along the Rajasthan border and the capture of a BSF jawan by Pakistani forces, both amid rising Indo-Pak tensions after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.



With PTI inputs





