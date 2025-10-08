Pakistani father, 7-year-old son held near Zero Point for trying to cross Indo-Pak border

Barmer: Two Pakistani nationals — father and son — were arrested on Wednesday while allegedly attempting to cross into Indian territory near Zero Point along the India–Pakistan international border in Rajasthan. Police have identified the Pakistani nationals as Kanjiram Bheel (47) and his seven-year-old son, Chaman Bheel, residents of Himari village (Representative photo)

Barmer superintendent of police Narendra Singh Meena said that the Border Security Force (BSF) detained the duo and handed them over to the local police. Both are in custody at Sedwa police station for preliminary questioning, he added.

Meena said the two will be produced before the Joint Interrogation Committee (JIC), which includes representatives from various security and intelligence agencies, for further interrogation.

Police have identified the Pakistani nationals as Kanjiram Bheel (47) and his seven-year-old son, Chaman Bheel, residents of Himari village under the Baliyari police station in Tharparkar district of Pakistan.

“The duo had reached Zero Point and were attempting to enter India when BSF personnel intercepted and detained them,” an officer requesting anonymity said.

The ‘Zero Point’ on the Indo–Pak international border marks the exact geographical location where the boundary line between India and Pakistan begins or ends — the official starting or ending point of the international boundary.