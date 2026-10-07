Pakistani spy module honey-trapped many, including Navy sailor, in Andhra Pradesh: Cops

Pakistani intelligence operatives, masquerading as women on social media, trapped several Indians including an arrested Indian navy sailor to extract sensitive information about defence bases and strategic locations in Visakhapatnam, police said on Tuesday. The case was registered at the CIC police station in Vijayawada on September 2 and the suspects have been booked under various sections including the Official Secrets Act. (AFP)

Arrests Made Two people — Pradeep Mukherjee, an Indian navy sailor, attached to the Visakhapatnam naval base, and Annam Sai Varaprasad, a contractual driver for the navy — were arrested over the weekend in an interstate operation, the Andhra Pradesh police’s counter intelligence cell (CIC) said.

The two suspects allegedly collected and shared sensitive and classified information relating to defence establishments and strategic locations in Visakhapatnam and other parts of the country through encrypted communication channels, the state police’s counter intelligence cell (CIC) said in a statement. “The information was allegedly shared with Pakistan-based intelligence operatives as part of a suspected espionage conspiracy prejudicial to India’s national security,” the statement said.

The case was registered at the CIC police station in Vijayawada on September 2 and the suspects have been booked under various sections including the Official Secrets Act, Waging a War against India and Conspiring to Commit offences against the State under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Operation Firewall–2026 At least 18 suspects – including 13 Indian navy personnel – are being investigated following coordinated raids by the CCI on October 1, carried out under the code name “Operation Firewall–2026”.

“As many as 12 counter intelligence teams were deployed across 10 states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Bihar,” the CCI statement said.

The teams worked in coordination with the several state anti-terrorism squads , naval officials and local police. During the operation, investigators examined the alleged involvement of all 18 suspects and seized electronic gadgets from them after due legal procedures.

The police said based on prima facie evidence of involvement, Varaprasad and Mukherjee were arrested while the investigation into the remaining suspects was still underway.

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Charges and Judicial Process Varaprasad, who was arrested in Visakhapatnam is charged with sharing sensitive and classified information relating to Naval and defence establishments with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative.

“Varaprasad also allegedly received money in connection with the sharing of the information. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand until October 14. He is currently lodged in the District Jail, Visakhapatnam,” the CCI statement said.

Mukherjee was arrested in Coimbatore for his alleged involvement in facilitating communication with PIOs. “Mukherjee shared an OTP required for the activation of a WhatsApp account by a PIO, communicated with PIOs and shared sensitive information concerning Naval and defence establishments,” the official release said.

Following his arrest in Coimbatore, the AP CIC team obtained a transit warrant. He was subsequently brought to Vijayawada and produced before the jurisdictional court, which sent him to judicial custody until October 14. He is lodged in the district jail, Vijayawada.