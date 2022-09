Pakistani terrorist held during infiltration bid dies in Kashmir

A Pakistani terrorist who was caught by the army last month in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district during an infiltration bid died during treatment on Saturday, news agency ANI quoted army officials as saying.

Tabarak Hussain, who said he was sent on a suicide mission to India, was captured on August 21 when he tried to infiltrate into India and attack an army post. He suffered bullet injuries in leg and shoulders.

“Tabarak Hussain, fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, who was captured by Army on Aug 21 at LOC in Naushera,Rajouri while trying to infiltrate LoC,died due to cardiac arrest today. He was being treated at Army Hospital in Rajouri&had bullet injuries in leg and shoulder,“ new agency ANI quoted army officials as saying.