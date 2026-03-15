Pakistani terrorist killed in Indian Army's operation to foil infiltration bid in J&K's Uri

A Pakistani terrorist was gunned down in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, even as the army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control. A joint operation was launched on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15. (ANI photo/ Representational)

A joint operation was launched on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15 based on a specific intelligence input provided by the J&K Police regarding an infiltration attempt, the army said in a statement.

“Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged resulting in terrorist opening indiscriminate fire,” it added. The operation took place in Buchhar in Uri sector.

The army further said that “warlike stores including an AK rifle, pistols and large quantity of ammunition” were recovered during the joint operation. According to the army's last communication, the operation was still underway as of Sunday morning.