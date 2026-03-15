Pakistani terrorist killed in Indian Army's operation to foil infiltration bid in J&K's Uri
Pakistani terrorist killed in Indian Army's operation to foil infiltration bid in J&K's Uri
A Pakistani terrorist was gunned down in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, even as the army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control.
A joint operation was launched on the intervening night of March 14 and March 15 based on a specific intelligence input provided by the J&K Police regarding an infiltration attempt, the army said in a statement.
“Alert troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged resulting in terrorist opening indiscriminate fire,” it added. The operation took place in Buchhar in Uri sector.
The army further said that “warlike stores including an AK rifle, pistols and large quantity of ammunition” were recovered during the joint operation. According to the army's last communication, the operation was still underway as of Sunday morning.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More