Pakistani troops open heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The army said Pakistan troops used small arms and mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 19:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Smoke rises from a mortar shell fired y Pakistani troops in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Smoke rises from a mortar shell fired y Pakistani troops in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
         

Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling and firing on Sunday at Indian posts and forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Poonch district, the army said.

“Around 0320 hours (3.20 am), Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sector. Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” said a Defence spokesman.

There were no adverse reports on the Indian side in the latest skirmishes.

Pakistan has been violating the truce deal with impunity since August 5 last year when the Centre revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, security forces on Sunday recovered some arms and ammunition during a search and cordon operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said

A joint search operation was carried out by a special operations group of local police and 16 Rashtriya Rifles at Gali Girjjan in Surankote, leading to the recovery of an assault rifle with three magazines and 150 rounds along with a pistol, the officials said

They said the arms and ammunition were found hidden at a secluded place in the remote area during the operation which was carried out on specific information. However, no one was arrested in connection with the recovery so far, the officials added.

