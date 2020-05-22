e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistani troops shell LoC areas in twin sectors of Poonch, Rajouri

Pakistani troops shell LoC areas in twin sectors of Poonch, Rajouri

“At about 0720 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district”, the spokesperson said.

india Updated: May 22, 2020 10:28 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jammu
The cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, the official said.
The cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, the official said. (PTI file photo. Representative image )
         

The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

“At about 0720 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district”, the spokesperson said.

The cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, the official said. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty during the Pakistani shelling.

Pakistani troops also shelled areas along the LoC in Poonch sector.

“About 0330 hours today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector of district Poonch”, the spokesman said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In