Pakistani troops target Indian posts along LoC in Uri

Indian soldiers are retaliating the aggression from across the LoC effectively and in equal measure.

india Updated: Feb 22, 2018 10:19 IST
Army personnel take position at Uri near Line of Control in North Kashmir.
Army personnel take position at Uri near Line of Control in North Kashmir. (PTI file photo)

Pakistani troops on Thursday fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian soldiers to retaliate, an army official said.

The Pakistani troops opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts in the Hajipeer area of the Uri sector in Baramulla district on Thursday morning, the official said.

He said Indian soldiers are retaliating the aggression from across the LoC effectively and in equal measure.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, he added.

