Pakistani troops violate ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The in the Digwar sector was started by Pakistani troops, who targeted forward posts by using small arms, around 8:30 am, Indian troops said.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2018 15:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
Border Security Force (BSF) jawans patrol near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. (PTI File Photo)

Pakistani troops Sunday targeted forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Indian troops guarding the LoC retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued for over an hour, they said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the firing in Digwar sector.

The firing was started by Pakistani troops, who targeted forward posts by using small arms, around 8:30 am, they said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 15:16 IST

