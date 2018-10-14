Pakistani troops violate ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Pakistani troops Sunday targeted forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Indian troops guarding the LoC retaliated and the exchange of fire between the two sides continued for over an hour, they said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the firing in Digwar sector.

The firing was started by Pakistani troops, who targeted forward posts by using small arms, around 8:30 am, they said.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 15:16 IST