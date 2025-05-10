Pakistan's drones hit Jammu's Shambhu temple as it continues targeting religious sites

The ministry of defence on Saturday said Pakistani drones targeted the famous Shambhu Temple and residential areas in Jammu on Saturday. Security personnel investigate at the site of a damaged house following an attack from Pakistan near Aap Shambhu Mandir in Jammu on Saturday, (PTI)

“Pakistan continued its hostilities on 10 May 2025 by targeting places of worship like the famous Shambhu Temple and residential areas in Jammu,” the ministry of defence said in an update. Follow LIVE updates.

The ministry added that multiple armed drones were sent through the night, endangering civilians and religious sites.

“The Indian Armed Forces remain vigilant and are committed to defending the sovereignty of the nation,” it added.

Four people, including an administrative officer, were killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s Rajouri along the Line of Control (LoC) as armed drones from Pakistan targeted multiple places across the northern frontier for a third day.

Also Read | Explosions heard after suspected drone activity around Jaisalmer-Pokhran region

In Jammu and other major nearby towns, air raid sirens and deafening sounds of explosions shattered a brief lull in the cross-border attacks around 4:15am on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Friday said that Pakistan targeted places of worship with a specific intent

“During heavy shelling across the Line of Control in the early morning of 7th May, a shell fired from Pakistan landed just behind the Christ School run by the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate congregation in Poonch,” Vikrami Misri had said.

Also Read | PM Modi, tri-services chiefs hold high-level meet amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict

The foreign secretary had also said that another shell struck a Christian convent of nuns, belonging to the congregation of the Mother of Carmel, damaging water tanks and destroying solar panel infrastructure.

“We have seen the Pakistani side targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design, which includes Gurudwars, these convents, and temples. This is a new low even for Pakistan,” he added.