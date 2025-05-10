Explosions heard after suspected drone activity around Jaisalmer-Pokhran region

Suspected drone activity has been spotted around Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Phalodi and Pokhran regions on Saturday afternoon amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan. A security person is inspecting the debris of a projectile in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. (PTI)

Explosions have been reported in and around Pokhran with intermittent blasts continuing in the distance. Follow live updates.

Authorities have confirmed multiple explosions and stated that there appears to be “some activity” near the border areas.

Security forces, which are on high alert, have advised the residents to stay indoors until further notice.

The development comes after several border areas in Rajasthan were kept on high alert.

Earlier today, the district administrations in Rajasthan's Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Jodhpur issued a red alert, urging the public to return to their houses.

In Barmer, district collector Tina Dabi ordered all markets to be closed and all public movements to cease immediately at around 10am.

“All residents are ordered to immediately return to their homes. Markets must be closed, and all public movement is to cease with immediate effect. Authorities have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of these orders. This is an urgent notice,” an order by the district collector said.

In Jaisalmer, markets were shut down as a precautionary measure. The police continuously appealed to the public not to gather in public places.

Pakistan targeted Barmer with a series of drone attacks on Friday night. From 9 pm to 5.15 am, dozens of drones attempted to breach Indian airspace.

However, the Indian Air Defence System successfully intercepted and destroyed every drone mid-air. All neutralisations occurred within a 7–8 km radius of Barmer city. The last attack was reported at 5.15am on Saturday.