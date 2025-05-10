'Red alert' issued in three Rajasthan cities, residents asked to return home

Amid heightening tensions between India and Pakistan, the district administrations in Rajasthan's Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Jodhpur have issued a red alert, urging the public to return to their houses. Jodhpur: Security personnel and others during a bomb threat mock drill at the airport, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Friday, May 9, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_09_2025_000327B)(PTI)

In Barmer, district collector Tina Dabi ordered all markets to be closed and all public movements to cease immediately at around 10am.

“All residents are ordered to immediately return to their homes. Markets must be closed, and all public movement is to cease with immediate effect. Authorities have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of these orders. This is an urgent notice,” an order by the district collector said. Follow live updates here. Follow live updates here.

Earlier in the day, at 5am, another red alert was issued after drone attacks were reportedly launched from across the Pakistani border. However, Indian defence systems successfully intercepted and neutralised the threats. A complete blackout remained in effect until 6am, lasting nearly 12 hours.

In Sri Ganganagar, authorities said that a complete lockdown is in effect. and that citizens are strictly advised to stay indoors.

“The district administration and police have appealed to all residents to fully comply with official instructions and extend complete cooperation,” an order said.

In Jodhpur, too, the district administration directed everyone to immediately go to their houses. “Markets to be closed and all movement to be stopped,” a message said.

Meanwhile, in Jaisalmer, markets were shut down as a precautionary measure. The police were seen continuously appealing to the public not to gather in public places.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.