'Operation Sindoor': Indian Army destroys terror launchpads in response to Pakistan drone strikes, posts video

The Indian Army said it pulverised terror launch pads close to the Line of Control or LoC in a coordinated fire assault in response to Pakistan's attempted drone strikes on multiple cities in Jammu-Kashmir and Punjab during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9. Debris of a projectile found at village Wadala in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT photo)

Taking to X, the additional directorate general of public information (ADG PI) stated that the operation was aimed at pulverising and razing these launchpads to cinders, dealing a significant blow to terrorist infrastructure and capabilities.

The ADG PI also noted that the assault by the Indian armed forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the armed forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

"OPERATION SINDOOR. Indian Army Pulverizes Terrorist Launchpads," the ADGPI announced on X and

"As a response to Pakistan's misadventures of attempted drone strikes on the night of 08 and 09 May 2025 in multiple cities of Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, the Indian Army conducted a coordinated fire assault on terrorist launchpads, pulverizing & razing them to cinders. The terrorist launchpads, located close to the Line of Control, were a hub for planning and executing terror attacks against Indian civilians and security forces in the past. The Indian Army's swift and decisive action has dealt a significant blow to terrorist infrastructure and capabilities," the ADGPI added.

Earlier, the Indian Army successfully thwarted a Pakistani drone attack in the early hours on Saturday, demonstrating India's robust air defence systems in the wake of Pakistan's blatant escalation along India's western borders.