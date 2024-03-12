Palatial bungalows in Vizag await occupation by Jagan

The magnificent palatial bungalows constructed by the Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Department at a cost of nearly ₹400 crore atop the beach-front picturesque Rushikonda Hills in Visakhapatnam are awaiting the occupation by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, subject to his election for the second successive term. The complex is spread over 9.88 acres atop Rushikonda hills in Visakhapatnam. (HT photo)

The ultramodern complex, spread over 9.88 acres and comprising seven blocks with a built-up area of 13,793 square metres, was inaugurated by state tourism minister R K Roja, along with state industries and information technology minister Gudivada Amarnath on February 29.

Right from the beginning, the bungalows were projected as to be a tourism resort complex, as it came up after the demolition of an existing Haritha Tourism Hotel. Even in the high court, which has been hearing a batch of petitions filed by local political activists who questioned the large-scale destruction of forest cover on the Rushikonda hills in violation of the environment and forest laws, the state government described the building complex only as a tourism resort.

Jana Sena Party leader and a corporator of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Peethala Murthy Yadav, who is one of the petitioners said the case would come up before the high court again on March 27, when an expert committee comprising officials of the Union ministry of environment and forestry would submit its report on the alleged violation of environmental norms in Rushikonda tourism resort project and the action proposed to be taken by the Centre.

“The government has given an undertaking in the court that it is a tourism resort and would not be used for any other purpose,” Yadav told HT.

State tourism minister Roja also asserted that the complex was meant for tourism purposes. “Visakhapatnam is fast developing into a global tourist destination and hence, the state government proposed to develop the resorts with international standards and world-class facilities. The new tourism resorts will be an asset to the city,” Roja told reporters after the inauguration.

However, other cabinet colleagues of Jagan like Amarnath and state education minister Botsa Satyanarayana openly declared that the Rushikonda building complex was essentially meant for locating the chief minister’s camp office-cum-residential accommodation, as part of the government’s move to shift his administration to Visakhapatnam, which was announced as executive capital of the state.

“We have two options – either to use it as a tourism resort complex or the chief minister’s camp office, as suggested by a three-member official committee in November,” industries minister G Amarnath said, adding that the chief minister will come out with a stand soon.

The three-member official committee constituted on October 11, 2023, comprising special chief secretary of municipal administration and urban development department, special chief secretary of finance department, and secretary to government (services), general administration department, was asked to identify the location to house the CM camp office in Visakhapatnam.

On November 1, the committee identified the newly-constructed resort buildings atop Rushikonda Hills as suitable places for the CM’s camp office. “The committee felt that the Rushikonda resorts are the first and best option, as it has all the facilities for holding frequent meetings with senior officials. It also has residential facilities for officers and security personnel and many other administrative issues,” an official statement said.

A helipad constructed by the previous government was available in the vicinity of Rushikonda, which would be helpful for the Chief Minister and other VVIPs visiting the city, the committee observed.

Officials said since the location of these buildings is atop the hills, it will not disturb citizens and cause traffic problems. The area has sufficient parking, office and accommodation space for CM’s secretaries as well as security personnel.

But with the issue of formation of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh -- executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool and legislative capital at Amaravati – is caught in a legal wrangle in Supreme Court, Jagan Mohan Reddy deferred his plans to shift to Visakhapantam.

At one stage, the Jagan government even proposed to move the camp office to Visakhapatnam in the name of overseeing development of north-Andhra and issued a government order on October 11. “But since the official complex on Rushikonda Hills was not ready, he deferred his plans first to December and later to an indefinite date,” an official familiar with the development said.

On March 5, while unveiling Vision Visakha plan at the port city, the chief minister announced that he would move to Visakhapatnam after the coming assembly elections and operate from there. “My swearing-in as the chief minister for a second term will also be at Visakhapatnam,” Jagan declared.

More of an official complex than resort

According to the officials, the resorts had all infrastructure such as roads, drainage, water supply, street lighting, and parking lots. The seven blocks, which were named as Vengi-A, Vengi-B, Kalinga, Gajapathi and Vijayanagara A, B and C, have banquet halls, guest rooms, premium villa suites, spa, fitness centres, back office and service areas.

“Though the entire complex is projected as a tourism resort, it has not been thrown open for tourists till now. Even the media is barred from entering the area. Moreover, there is a heavy security around the entire area and the entry point is completely sealed. If it has been constructed for tourism purposes, why is there so much secrecy,” asked senior journalist V V Ramana Murthy, who runs a popular vernacular daily in Visakhapatnam.

Murthy Yadav questioned the propriety of inaugurating the Rushikonda building complex in a hurry at a time when the cases are pending before the high court on the violation of coastal regulatory zone norms and other environmental guidelines.

“It is sad that the government has chosen to ignore even the court directions and went ahead with the inauguration. We have filed a contempt of court petition in the high court,” Yadav said.