e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19

Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19

The accused was first admitted in an isolation ward at Palghar rural hospital and is now being shifted to a prisoner ward at JJ Hospital.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 12:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The accused is believed to have contracted the infection as nearly 20 accused were reportedly lodged in a single cell.
The accused is believed to have contracted the infection as nearly 20 accused were reportedly lodged in a single cell.(ANI)
         

One of the accused in the Palghar lynching case, who was locked-up at Wada police station, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The accused was first admitted in an isolation ward of Palghar rural hospital and is being shifted to a prisoner ward at JJ Hospital.

He is believed to have contracted the infection in a lock-up where nearly 20 other accused were reportedly lodged with him in a single cell.

The accused is one of the more than 100 suspects who have been arrested in the case including nine minors.

This comes after the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said it had arrested five more accused including two senior citizens in the case on Thursday night.

So far a total of 115 people, including 9 minors who have been sent to the children’s remand home in Bhiwandi, have been nabbed in the case. Irrfan Shaikh, deputy superintendent of police, CID, said the accused were produced before the Dahanu court on Friday and have been remanded in CID custody till May 13.

Two sadhus - 70-year-old Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj of the Juna Akhara - and 30-year-old driver Nilesh Telgade were travelling in a car from Kandivli to Surat to attend the funeral of a senior Sadhu when near Gaddchinchale village a huge mob of 500 lynched them to death. The trio was attacked on the suspicion of being child-lifters.

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) is probing the case on the orders of the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

tags
top news
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
Palghar lynching accused tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
LIVE: 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at gurdwara in Maharashtra’s Nanded
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Driving in Green Zone during Lockdown 3.0? Here’s what you need to know
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
We strictly follow user privacy protection laws: Xiaomi
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper