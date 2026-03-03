Palghar oleum gas leak: 2600 evacuated amid dense white fumes, people complain of eye irritation | What happened

Around 2,600 people were evacuated after panic gripped the residents of Palghar in Maharashtra following a massive leak of hazardous oleum gas at a chemical unit in the district on Monday. People rushed and covered their mouths after an incident of Oleum gas leak occurred in Bhageria Chemicals Company in Tarapur MIDC area at Boisar, in Palghar, on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

The impact of the gas leak was so severe that residents living within a three to four-kilometre radius are experiencing symptoms such as eye irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing, ANI reported.

Officials later said there was no possibility of life-threatening situation and clarified that the concerned authorities have covered almost 90 to 95 per cent of the spillage at the spot.

The oleum (fuming sulphuric acid) gas leak affected areas in a five-kilometre radius of the unit in the Boisar MIDC locality on Mumbai's outskirts and led to the evacuation as a precautionary measure, they said.

What happened in Palghar The leak, which occurred around 2 pm at the unit of Bhageria Industries Ltd, created a dense cloud of white fumes that spread rapidly due to wind velocity, causing panic among residents and workers in the industrial belt. The cause of the gas leak was not immediately known.

Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar said the disaster management plan was activated immediately. "The leakage occurred from a 2,500-litre capacity oleum day tank. Due to the wind direction, the smoke spread to surrounding areas, impacting a radius of approximately 5 kilometres," the administration stated in a press release.

Indu appealed to people to stay indoors and follow the instructions given by the administration. "The situation is being constantly monitored in coordination with all departments concerned. Citizens should not believe in rumours," the collector emphasised.