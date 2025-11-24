New Delhi, Constitution Day would be observed by the nearly 2.63 lakh Panchayats across the country on November 26, and the Preamble of the Constitution would be read in local languages, the Panchayati Raj Ministry said on Monday. Panchayats across India to observe Constitution Day on Nov 26 with Preamble readings

In a statement issued here, the ministry said Constitution Day would be marked with the reading of the Preamble, led by Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj in the presence of senior officers and staff.

"The Ministry of Panchayati Raj is coordinating the nationwide observance of Constitution Day on 26 November 2025 across all three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies ," the Ministry said in a statement.

"Panchayats across the country will hold mass readings of the Preamble in local languages, along with discussions, seminars and quizzes on constitutional values," the Ministry said.

"A nationwide Constitution Connect – Preamble Reading Relay will run from 10:00 am to 6:45 pm, with each State and UT joining for a 15-minute segment. The programme will be streamed live on the Ministry’s official YouTube channel," it said.

States and UTs have been encouraged to motivate PRIs and RLBs to create Preamble Walls through community art and to organise "Our Village, Our Constitution" gatherings with youth groups, Self-Help Groups and community organisations.

State-level coordination cells have been activated to support these activities, with special attention to ensuring effective participation in PESA areas, the ministry said.

The initiative is being undertaken in partnership with State and UT Departments of Panchayati Raj, SIRD&PRs, PESA Mobilizers, Panchayati Raj Associates, SoEPR at NIRD&PR and other associated networks. Extensive virtual consultations have enabled comprehensive preparedness and broad-based participation at the grassroots, the ministry added.

Since 2015, Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Diwas, has been celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

