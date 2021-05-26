Pandemic brought tragedy to doorstep: PM Modi at global Vesak celebrations

The Covid-19 pandemic is a once in a lifetime crisis that brought tragedy to the doorstep of many but also resulted in mankind demonstrating its tenacity through the development of vaccines within a year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Delivering a keynote address during virtual global Vesak celebrations on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Modi said nations around the world were witnessing a “mix of continuity and change” a year after the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has not left us. Several nations, including India, have experienced a second wave. This is the worst crisis humanity faces in decades. We have not seen a pandemic like this for a century,” he said.

“This once in a lifetime pandemic has brought tragedy and suffering at the doorstep of many. The pandemic has impacted every nation. The economic impact is huge as well. Our planet will not be the same after Covid-19.”

Modi added, “To those who have suffered and lost their near and dear ones, I would like to extend condolences. I grieve with them.”

The prime minister lauded the efforts of first responders, frontline healthcare workers, doctors, nurses and volunteers who “selflessly risked their lives every day to serve others in need”, and scientists who worked to develop Covid-19 vaccines.

Also Read | BJP cadre to cover 100k villages to mark PM Modi govt’s 7th yr at Centre

“But over the last year, there have been many noteworthy changes as well. We now have a better understanding of the pandemic, which strengthens our strategy to fight it. Most importantly, we have the vaccine, which is absolutely important to save lives and defeat the pandemic,” he said.

“The emergence of a vaccine in a year of the pandemic striking shows the power of human determination and tenacity. India is proud of our scientists who have worked on the Covid-19 vaccines.”

Vesak, a festival that celebrates the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death, is an occasion to celebrate the life of the Buddha and also reflect on his ideals and sacrifices for the betterment of the planet, Modi noted.

Just as the Buddha devoted his life to removing human suffering, individuals and organisations rose to the occasion over the past year and worked to reduce human suffering amid the pandemic, he said. Contributions of equipment and materials were made by Buddhist organisations and followers of the religion around the world, and these actions were in line with the Buddha’s teachings of “blessings, compassion and welfare of all”.

Amid the fight against Covid-19, people must not lose sight of other challenges such as climate change since the reckless lifestyles of the current generation are threatening future generations, Modi said. He referred to the Buddha’s emphasis on a way of life whereby respect for nature is paramount, and said India is among the few large economies that are on track to achieve their Paris Accord targets.

Noting that the life of the Buddha was dedicated to peace and co-existence, Modi said there are forces whose existence depends solely on spreading hate, terrorism and mindless violence. Such forces don’t believe in liberal democratic principles and those who believe in humanity should come together to defeat terror and radicalisation, he added.

Quoting from Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said, “Buddha taught us to defy appearances and trust in the final triumph of truth and love.” He urged everyone to renew their commitment to the ideals of the Buddha.