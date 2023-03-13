Panel chaired by Amit Shah clears Rs1,816 cr assistance for disasters to 5 states

NEW DELHI: A high-level committee headed by Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday approved ₹1,816 crore additional fund of central assistance to five states that were affected by natural calamities last year, according to a home ministry statement. The HLC under Union home minister Amit Shah’s chairmanship has approved the additional central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states (HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

“The high-level committee approved additional central assistance of ₹1,816.162 crore to five states from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The breakup is -- ₹520.466 crore to Assam, ₹239.31 crore to Himachal Pradesh, ₹941.04 crore to Karnataka, Rs. 47.326 crore to Meghalaya and Rs. 68.02 crore to Nagaland,” the ministry statement said, adding that the additional amount was is in addition to the funds already released by the Centre under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

During the financial year 2022-23, the Centre released Rs. 15,770.40 crore to 25 states in their SDRF and Rs. 502.744 crore to 4 states from NDRF. “The central government deputed inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) to these states immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipt of memorandum from them,” the ministry spokesperson said.