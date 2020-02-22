Panel on Assam Accord to formally submit report to state govt on Feb 25

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 19:05 IST

The High Level Committee on Implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord will formally submit its report to the state government on February 25, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The committee completed the report on February 10 and it is currently with the state government’s Assam Accord Implementation Department in a sealed cover.

The committee, headed by Justice (retired) B K Sharma, will submit the report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of the entire state cabinet, Sarma, who is the finance minister and a key BJP leader in the North East, told reporters here.

The chief minister will then send the report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will go through the report and if required, call the committee members to New Delhi for discussions, he said.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord says constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.