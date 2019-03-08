Panic among terrorists after air strike: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there was panic among terror groups after the decisive action taken by India across the border.

“Terrorists are in panic. It is for this reason that another terror attack happened in Jammu (on Thursday),” Modi said while addressing a public rally in Kanpur. A grenade was lobbed at the Jammu bus stand on Thursday in which two persons died and nearly 30 were injured. Police said it was the handiwork of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

“The kind of action our government is taking, there will be more panic among them (terrorists),” Modi said referring to the Indian Air Force’s February 26 raid during which it dropped precision bombs on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. “We have to be careful in fulfilling our responsibilities towards the nation,” he added.

The PM said it was important to maintain harmony and warned those targeting Kashmiris in different parts of the country after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. He also asked the states to act tough in such cases. The PM’s comments came two days after two Kashmiri vendors were beaten up by members of a Hindutva outfit in Lucknow. Modi also targeted the opposition leaders amid the row over the IAF strike at a terror camp in Pakistan.

“When the whole world has mounted pressure on Pakistan, some people in India are making statements to favour Pakistan, which is using those remarks to create confusion among the international community,” he said.

During the programme in Kanpur, the PM also flagged off the Lucknow Metro’s North-South corridor commercial run through video-conference. He laid the foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail project and distributed keys of houses to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana.

UP governor Ram Naik, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, among others were present on the occasion. In Varanasi, Modi laid the foundation of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. He said “Bhole Baba” (Lord Shiva) had chosen him for the development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Modi said: “I had been thinking about Vishwanath Dham for long. I visited Kashi (Varanasi) many times even when I was not in politics. Since then I used to think that one must do something for the development and beautification of the temple complex.” “Had the previous government supported us, I would have been inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Dham instead of laying its foundation,” he said.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 23:32 IST