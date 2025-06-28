Search
Parag Jain, 1989-batch IPS officer, appointed R&AW secretary

ByShishir Gupta
Jun 28, 2025 01:14 PM IST

Parag Jain currently heads the Aviation Research Centre, which played a vital role during Operation Sindoor.

The Narendra Modi government on Saturday appointed Parag Jain, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the Punjab cadre, as the next Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a term of two years. He succeeds Ravi Sinha, who completes his rather lackluster tenure on June 30.

Parag Jain, a 1989 batch Punjab cadre IPS officer, takes over from Ravi Sinha on Monday.

Parag Jain is currently heading the Aviation Research Centre, which played a vital role during ‘Operation Sindoor’ by collecting intelligence on the Pakistani armed forces. 

Parag Jain has previously served as SSP, Chandigarh, and has represented India in Canada and Sri Lanka.

Parag Jain has also been posted in Jammu and Kashmir, where he played an important role in the Centre’s counter-terrorism strategy in the strife-torn Union Territory.

Parag Jain will take over from Ravi Sinha on Monday, June 30.

