Paramour shoots Yamunanagar woman dead,on the run

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her Jagadhari-based paramour after an argument at her residence in Yamunanagar’s Raghunathpuri area on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Pinky while the accused, Kamal Kapoor, is a resident of Jagadhri’s Sector 17. The police have registered a case of murder against Kamal and started a manhunt to arrest him.

The police said they found in their preliminary investigation that the deceased, who has two daughters and was living separately from her husband for the past 10 years, was allegedly in a relationship with the accused for the past six months.

The deceased’s brother Raju told the police that she got married to Kripal Singh of Rohtak about 20 years ago and had two daughters with him, with the elder daughter being 16-year-old.

Her husband left her in 2008 and did not return, he said.

About six months ago, Kamal came in contact with her and used to visit her house regularly, the police said.

The deceased’s daughter said Kamal came to their house on Saturday evening and was in a room with her mother. They heard a verbal spat between the two, after which Kamal opened fire on her mother with his revolver and fled the spot, the girl said.

The neighbours reached the house and took an injured Pinky to a private hospital, where she was declared dead.

Yamunangar police station in-charge Om Prakash said,“The family members have accused Kamal of the murder and police have registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him. The police have started a manhunt to arrest him.”

The police said Kamal fired several rounds at Pinky who received multiple bullet injuries.

“The investigation is going on but the reason behind the murder could not be ascertained yet,” said the SHO.

The victim’s body was sent for postmortem to the Yamunanagar civil hospital.