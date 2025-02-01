Menu Explore
Parents killed in fire, son suspected of arson over property dispute in Kerala

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 10:36 PM IST

While the fire was eventually brought under control, the house was entirely gutted and the charred bodies of the couple were recovered.

An elderly couple died in a fire at their home in Alappuzha district of Kerala on Saturday, with their son suspected of setting the blaze.

Elderly couple dies in Kerala fire; son suspected of setting the blaze. (Representational picture)
Police said the deceased have been identified as Raghavan, 96, and his wife Bharathi, 86, residents of Chennithala village.

Suspicion has fallen on their son, Vijayan, who has been taken into police custody for allegedly setting the house on fire.

Quoting sources, India Today reported that Vijayan had been involved in a prolonged dispute with his parents over property matters.

The fire was initially spotted by an autorickshaw driver around 3 30 am on Saturday, leading villagers to alert the police and fire and rescue services.

Vijayan was apprehended by the Mannar police from a nearby plot, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

A senior police officer said that further details would be shared once the investigation is completed.

