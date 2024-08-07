Paris Olympics | Rahul Gandhi slams those who questioned Vinesh Phogat: ‘Entire system of…’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hailed wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her historic semi-final win at the Paris Olympics. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and wrestler Vinesh Phogat . (PTI/AP)

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian to reach the Olympics final in women's wrestling after beating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semi-final match. In the quarterfinals, she also defeated Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan. Notably, the Japanese wrestler faced her first defeat in 82 international matches.

Reacting to Vinesh Phogat's feat, Rahul Gandhi wrote on social media X that the whole country is emotional along with the wrestler.

In an apparent reference to the protest by the country's ace wrestlers against former Wrestlers' Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Rahul Gandhi said this is the identity of champions that they give their answer on the field.

He also said those who refused to acknowledge Vinesh Phogat and her friends' struggle or raised questions about their intentions and abilities have received an answer.

"After defeating three top wrestlers of the world in a single day, the whole country is emotional along with Vinesh. Those who refused to acknowledge the struggle of Vinesh and her friends, even raised questions on their intentions and abilities, all of them have got an answer," the former Congress chief wrote on X in Hindi.

"Today, the entire system of power which made her shed tears of blood lay shattered in front of the brave daughter of India," Gandhi said, adding this is the identity of champions, they give their answer on the field," he added.

Gandhi further wished Vinesh for the final, saying that the echo of her success in Paris is being heard clearly in Delhi.

Wrestlers' protest in 2023

Brij Bhushan, who is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers last year. The 67-year-old BJP leader has held the position of WFI chief since 2012.

Aside from facing allegations of sexual harassment and mental torture, prominent wrestlers such as Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya had vocally criticised the "dictatorial" leadership style of the six-time parliamentarian.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, and others twice sat on long demonstrations in Delhi's Jantar Mantar last year, demanding action against Singh.

In May, the Delhi Police detained Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and other over their march to the new Parliament building – on the day of its inauguration. In the aftermath of the incident, the wrestlers travelled to Haridwar to throw their medals into the Ganges, but were stopped by farmers' leader Naresh Tikait at the last moment.

On July 11 this year, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi directed to begin trial and recording statement of prosecution witnesses in alleged sexual harrasment case against Singh.

This was after the court framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against Singh, while noting that there was sufficient material against him. The BJP leader has pleaded not guilty in the case.