Parl clears bill to replace 1934 aviation legislation

New Delhi: The parliament, on Thursday, passed the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 bill. The bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha in August this year, seeks to replace the ‘pre independence’ era law enacted in 1934. According to civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu, the bill, aims to regulate and control the design, manufacture, maintenance, export and import of aircraft. (ANI PHOTO)

The Bill was initiated after a suggestion by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to amend the principal act.

However, it was criticised by the opposition for its title. On Tuesday, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain pointed out that 60% of the population is non-Hindi speaking and that the naming the bill in Hindi creates an exclusionary trend.

The opposition continued to protest the title on Thursday as well. However, Naidu said the change in the title of the bill from English to Hindi was done to showcase India’s heritage and culture. He emphasised that no constitutional rule was violated by changing its title.

“It will be difficult to pronounce the name of the bill in Hindi initially but one will get used to it,” he added.

As per the new bill, regulatory authorities such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will continue to function under the central government’s oversight.

The bill will have stronger penalties for activities that endanger flight safety or airport security.