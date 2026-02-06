Parliament Budget session LIVE: Houses to resume day after sharp PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi

Row over Rahul Gandhi’s speech

Thursday’s disruptions stemmed from a major confrontation in the Lok Sabha after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to quote from the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane (Retd.) while referring to the 2020 standoff with China.

The move drew strong protests from Opposition members, including Congress MPs, who staged a walkout after Gandhi’s speech was repeatedly interrupted by BJP-led NDA members. The ruckus eventually led to the House being adjourned.

Modi hits back in Rajya Sabha

Even as the Lok Sabha remained disrupted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, using the occasion to mount a sharp offensive against the Congress.

Modi targeted the party’s leadership over a controversial “traitor” remark made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, describing it as an insult to the Sikh community and a sign of Congress’ arrogance.

“What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress, who has a 'shaatir dimaag' called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he said it to this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This shows the hatred Congress carries,” the Prime Minister said.

What's on agenda?

1. On Friday, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026–27, a key item of legislative business amid a charged political atmosphere.

2. From 3.30 pm onwards, the House will move to Private Members’ Business. Several Private Members’ Bills are listed for introduction, including Constitution Amendment Bills and proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Act.

3. The agenda also includes welfare-related Bills concerning farmers, fishermen, students, senior citizens, women and workers, along with proposed legislation on education, healthcare, the environment, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, labour reforms and social security.

4. Several Union Ministers are also scheduled to lay papers on the table of the House. These include ministers from the Health and Family Welfare, Law and Justice, External Affairs, Defence, and Ports, Shipping and Waterways ministries.

5. The resumption of proceedings comes amid expectations of continued friction between the government and the Opposition as debates on the Budget and other key issues unfold.