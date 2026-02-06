Parliament Budget session LIVE: Houses to resume day after sharp PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Even as the Lok Sabha remained disrupted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, using the occasion to mount a sharp offensive against the Congress.
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Both houses is set to resume on Friday, a day after heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and the Opposition, marked by protests in the Lok Sabha and sharp remarks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha. The parliament will meet at 11 am to transact government business, beginning with Question Hour, before taking up the general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026–27....Read More
Row over Rahul Gandhi’s speech
Thursday’s disruptions stemmed from a major confrontation in the Lok Sabha after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to quote from the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane (Retd.) while referring to the 2020 standoff with China.
The move drew strong protests from Opposition members, including Congress MPs, who staged a walkout after Gandhi’s speech was repeatedly interrupted by BJP-led NDA members. The ruckus eventually led to the House being adjourned.
Modi hits back in Rajya Sabha
Even as the Lok Sabha remained disrupted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, using the occasion to mount a sharp offensive against the Congress.
Modi targeted the party’s leadership over a controversial “traitor” remark made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, describing it as an insult to the Sikh community and a sign of Congress’ arrogance.
“What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress, who has a 'shaatir dimaag' called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak. He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he said it to this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus. This shows the hatred Congress carries,” the Prime Minister said.
What's on agenda?
1. On Friday, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the general discussion on the Union Budget for 2026–27, a key item of legislative business amid a charged political atmosphere.
2. From 3.30 pm onwards, the House will move to Private Members’ Business. Several Private Members’ Bills are listed for introduction, including Constitution Amendment Bills and proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Act.
3. The agenda also includes welfare-related Bills concerning farmers, fishermen, students, senior citizens, women and workers, along with proposed legislation on education, healthcare, the environment, artificial intelligence, digital platforms, labour reforms and social security.
4. Several Union Ministers are also scheduled to lay papers on the table of the House. These include ministers from the Health and Family Welfare, Law and Justice, External Affairs, Defence, and Ports, Shipping and Waterways ministries.
5. The resumption of proceedings comes amid expectations of continued friction between the government and the Opposition as debates on the Budget and other key issues unfold.
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Tariffs up from 3% to 18%, agriculture compromised, says Congress MP
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the Motion of Thanks during the Budget Session of Parliament, Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the government over tariffs and agricultural imports.
“What is the praise for, the tariff went up from 3 pc to 18 per cent... They said agriculture would not compromised, but dairy products were added, maize, apple, soyabean were also added, do we praise you for betrayal to the rights Indian people...” Masood said, reported PTI.
Parliament Budget session LIVE: What PM Modi said in Parliament
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took sharp digs at the Congress and the Opposition during his address in Parliament, accusing them of double standards, dynastic politics and targeting individuals over political differences.
Referring to slogans raised against him, PM Modi said, “Those talking of 'mohabbat ki dukan' are raising slogans like ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’.”
The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of believing that the country’s top constitutional post belongs only to a select family.
He said the party felt that the Prime Minister’s post was reserved for a “shahi parivar” and alleged that Congress never promoted a culture of startups or merit-based leadership. PM Modi added that the country had given opportunities to “Congress's first family” for decades, but people were misled with slogans like ‘garibi hatao’.
PM Modi also hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remark calling Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu a “traitor”, calling it an insult to the Sikh community.
“Yesterday, a member of this Parliament was called a traitor… Many people have left Congress, the party has been split several times. But he (Rahul) did not term anyone else a traitor,” the Prime Minister said.
He further added, “But our honorable MP was called a traitor because he was a Sikh, and this is a display of the enmity against Sikhs present inside the Congress.”
PM Modi said that Bittu was not personally hurt by the remark and had not spoken against the Opposition in the House.
“They insulted a man whose family was martyred for the country. Just because he changes his political ideology,” the Prime Minister said.
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Bastar Olympics show change on ground, says Chhattisgarh dy CM Vijay Sharma
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in Parliament about the Bastar Olympics, Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma said the Prime Minister highlighted how the region’s image has transformed over the years.
“PM Modi stated that the place was once considered a backward district, where there were troubles... Today, the way these districts are viewed has changed... Bastar was regarded as such a district in the country where postings were considered bad, and today the Bastar Olympics is taking place there... Buses are reaching villages across Bastar... Prime Minister Modi mentioned all these points in the Rajya Sabha. This is the victory of the people of Bastar...”
Sharma said the developments reflected improved connectivity and changing perceptions about the region.
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech ‘without facts’, says Congress MP
Parliament Budget session LIVE: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat accused the PM of making remarks that lacked factual backing and sounded more political than parliamentary.
“He talked without facts. It didn't seem like he was speaking in the Parliament; it was as if he was speaking in the BJP office... He talked about Viksit Bharat and shared a lot of figures, but everything was far from facts,” Bhagat said.