IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Budget session LIVE: BJP issues 3-line whip to Rajya Sabha MPs from Feb 8-12
Parliament building in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
Parliament building in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
Live

Budget session LIVE: BJP issues 3-line whip to Rajya Sabha MPs from Feb 8-12

Parliament LIVE: Farm laws and the ongoing protests against it are once again likely to be the focus of discussion.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:46 AM IST

The Budget session of Parliament entered day 6 on Friday, with the three contentious farm laws set to once again be the focus of attention. Later in the day, prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, in Lok Sabha; he will do likewise in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

On Thursday, day 5 of the session, proceedings went on smoothly in Rajya Sabha; on Wednesday, the Centre and Opposition had reached a consensus to allot 15 hours to discussion in the House on the subject of farm laws. Lok Sabha, on the other hand, continued to witness multiple disruptions. This led to Speaker Om Birla calling parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of the Opposition in the House, for a meeting. Earlier in the day, a delegation of more than a dozen Lok Sabha MPs visited Ghazipur border, one of the three protest sites against the farm laws in Delhi, but were stopped by the police from meeting the farmers.

The Budget session began with the President’s address on January 29 and the Union Budget was presented on February 1. Phase 1 of the session will end on February 13, while the second and final phase will be conducted between March 8-April 8.

Follow all the updates here:

  • FEB 05, 2021 09:46 AM IST

    BJP issues 3-line whip to its MPs

    BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from Feb 8 to Feb 12 to support government's stand.

  • FEB 05, 2021 09:04 AM IST

    Rajya Sabha proceedings commence

    Rajya Sabha proceedings commence on day 6 of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
e-paper
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair (middle) after they were arrested by the NIA in on July 11, 2020. (File photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair (middle) after they were arrested by the NIA in on July 11, 2020. (File photo)
india news

Kerala gold smuggling case: Accused used UAE consulate seal to forge papers

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:45 AM IST
NIA charge sheet says PS Sarith Kumar and Swapna Suresh used the letter pad and seal of the UAE consulate general to forget authorisation documents for smuggling through diplomatic cargo
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
india news

India farm protests: All you need to know about US’ stance on agitation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:14 AM IST
US called for peaceful protests and unhindered access to information, including the internet, hallmarks of a “thriving democracy” even as it backed farm reforms in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parliament building in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
Parliament building in New Delhi (PTI Photo)
india news

Budget session LIVE: Proceedings commence on day 6 in Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Parliament LIVE: Farm laws and the ongoing protests against it are once again likely to be the focus of discussion.
READ FULL STORY
Delhi’s air quality remains under the ‘very poor’ category (ANI file photo).
Delhi’s air quality remains under the ‘very poor’ category (ANI file photo).
india news

News updates from HT: Delhi's air quality 'very poor' and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
india news

1 in 5 adults exposed to Covid-19: Key points of ICMR’s nationwide sero survey

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:50 AM IST
In children aged between 10 and 17, the seroprevalence was 25.3%, and people above the age of 60 showed a prevalence of 23.4%, says the third nationwide sero survey
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh reported light rains on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
Chandigarh reported light rains on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
india news

Light rain, snowfall expected over next 24 hours in parts of NW India

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Interaction of the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies was likely to cause fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers with isolated thunderstorms, lightning
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation. (PTI file photo)
The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation. (PTI file photo)
india news

India ignores Rihanna barb, donates vaccine to Barbados

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:22 AM IST
The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives of party leaders will not be considered for ticket allocation for the upcoming polls.(HT file photo. Representative image)
The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives of party leaders will not be considered for ticket allocation for the upcoming polls.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

PM Modi's niece fails to get BJP ticket to contest Ahmedabad civic polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:49 AM IST
The BJP announced its candidates for the upcoming elections to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), but Sonal Modi's name does not figure in the list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts said the findings of the report show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.(HT Photo | Representational image)
Experts said the findings of the report show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.(HT Photo | Representational image)
india news

One in 5 Indians exposed to coronavirus, says sero survey

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:52 AM IST
A serological test is to detect whether a person has antibodies to the Sars-Cov-2, which would indicate a past infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district of Haryana. (Reuters file photo)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district of Haryana. (Reuters file photo)
india news

Farm stir LIVE: Protest against farm laws continues at Delhi's Ghazipur border

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The farmer groups also announced that none of the protesters would enter the national capital during the ‘chakka jam’- which is a three-hour nationwide highway blockade set to take place tomorrow. “
READ FULL STORY
Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Siddharaj Solanki / HT Photo)
Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Siddharaj Solanki / HT Photo)
india news

Mamata Banerjee's attempt to stall rath yatras cowardly: BJP leader

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:21 AM IST
"Creating obstacles for the five Parivartan Yatras which are scheduled to be flagged off by BJP senior leaders from February 6 in West Bengal is an act of cowardice. This indicates that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her grip over the state and fear losing the throne," BJP leader N V Subhash said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Jilani, at least 23 students were inside the school when the incident took place but no casualties were reported.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
According to Jilani, at least 23 students were inside the school when the incident took place but no casualties were reported.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad school, no casualties reported

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:47 AM IST
"About 23 to 25 school children of Classes 9 and 10 were on the second floor of the same building and the fire accident took place on the Ground floor. They somehow managed to escape from the incident," Syed Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector of Police, Chatrinaka Police Station said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Rakesh Tikait to address 2nd farmers’ mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Dadri on Feb 7

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:54 AM IST
Experts said that Tikait’s decision to address mahapanchayats in areas dominated by the Jat community will send a signal to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-JJP alliance in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, via video conferencing in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, via video conferencing in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Govt has empowered farmers: Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:41 AM IST
In addition, Modi noted that the Centre had allocated 40,000 crore for the development of rural infrastructure in the budget for financial year 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The logo of the the American online social media and social networking service, Facebook and Twitter on a computer screen in Lille. (AFP)
The logo of the the American online social media and social networking service, Facebook and Twitter on a computer screen in Lille. (AFP)
india news

Facebook, Twitter: Platforms or media companies?

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The companies, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and others, base their characterisation as technology platforms on two main pillars: that the content they host is not generated by them, and that code – not human intervention – determines how it is displayed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved