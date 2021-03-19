Budget session LIVE: BJP's Bhupender Yadav gives notice in RS on 'phone tapping'
Friday marks day 10 of the second half of Parliament’s Budget session. Among the important bills passed on Thursday were the Insurance (Amendment Bill) 2021, J-K Appropriation Bill 2021, and Puducherry (Appropriation) Vote on Account Bill 2021. While the former was passed in the Rajya Sabha, the latter two witnessed passage in the Lok Sabha.
Also Read | Rajya Sabha clears bill to hike FDI in insurance to 74%
The session began on January 29, with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of members of the two Houses. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget on February 1, as the first half of the Budget session, which concluded on February 13, was dominated by protests by the Opposition is solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three contentious central farm laws on the borders of Delhi since November last year.
However, in the second half, which began on March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day, have not seen much protests as several MPs are busy campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in four states-Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal-and the Union territory of Puducherry.
The second and final half of the Budget session will end on April 8.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 19, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Cong MP gives notice in RS over 'LPG price rise'
Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on 'concern over poor families returning to traditional fuels due to LPG price rise'
-
MAR 19, 2021 09:15 AM IST
BJP MP gives notice on 'increasing phone tapping'
BJP MP Bhupender Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on 'concern over increasing phone tapping by state governments'
