Parliament Budget Session highlights: LS, RS adjourned till March 21

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi warned about social media giants and their ‘threat to democracy’ in Lok Sabha, urging the government to end social media's influence on electoral politics. 
The second part of Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 06:48 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 11 am on March 21. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday warned about social media giants and their ‘threat to democracy’ in Lok Sabha. She also urged the government to end social media's influence on electoral politics.  The Lok Sabha passed Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23. The Rajya Sabha also discussed the demands for grants in Tribal Affairs ministry. 

Both the houses will remain canceled on March 17 in view of Holi. The second half of the proceedings that began on March 14, will continue till April 8. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 16, 2022 06:19 PM IST

    RS, LS adjourned till March 21

    Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 11 am, 21st March.

  • Mar 16, 2022 06:07 PM IST

    RS discusses Demands for Grants in Tribal Affairs Ministry

    Rajya Sabha in discussion the Demands for Grants in Tribal Affairs Ministry. 

  • Mar 16, 2022 05:04 PM IST

    LS passes Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23

    The Lok Sabha passed Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23.

  • Mar 16, 2022 04:30 PM IST

    Lok Sabha session canceled on March 17

    Lok Sabha session remains canceled on March 17 in view of Holi. 

  • Mar 16, 2022 03:35 PM IST

    Discussion on working of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Rajya Sabha

    Rajya Sabha discusses the working of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

  • Mar 16, 2022 03:33 PM IST

    Congress, CPI(M) spar over K-Rail project

    The Congress and CPI(M) got into a war of words in the Lok Sabha while discussing the K-Rail Silverline project. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took a dig at the two parties in the lower house. 

  • Mar 16, 2022 01:44 PM IST

    Nityanand Rai: 16 Chinese nationals granted Indian citizenship

    Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the parliament informed that 16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007. He also told that 10 applications of Chinese nationals for Indian citizenship are still pending, according to data available in the online citizenship module. 

  • Mar 16, 2022 01:03 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

    Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm. 

  • Mar 16, 2022 12:52 PM IST

    Sonia Gandhi: Young minds being filled with hate

    Young & old minds are being filled with hate through emotionally charged disinformation and proxy advertising companies like FB are aware of it and are profiting from it. Report shows a growing nexus between big corporations, ruling establishment & global social media giants like FB: Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha

  • Mar 16, 2022 12:20 PM IST

    Sonia Gandhi: Urge govt to end influence of social media in electoral politics

    Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha
    Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha

    I urge the govt to put an end to the systematic influence and interference of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world's largest democracy: Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha

  • Mar 16, 2022 11:30 AM IST

    Centre to present Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill today

    The Centre will be presenting the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill today in Parliament. 

  • Mar 16, 2022 10:58 AM IST

    N Biren Singh arrives at Parliament to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah

    Manipur Caretaker CM N Biren Singh arrives at the Parliament to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

  • Mar 16, 2022 10:49 AM IST

    TMC MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over Aadhar-voter ID linking

    TMC MP Abir Ranjan Biswas gives a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on concerns over linking of Aadhaar with voter IDs.

  • Mar 16, 2022 10:34 AM IST

    Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour notice over wholesale inflation

    Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha over wholesale inflation. "Through this House, I urge the government to take appropriate measures to take away the burden from the common man and curb the rising inflation timely," read her submission, as quoted by ANI. 

  • Mar 16, 2022 10:21 AM IST

    Lok Sabha proceedings to resume at 11 am

    The Lok Sabha proceeding, which was adjourned late on Tuesday, will resume at 11 am today. 

