Parliament Budget Session highlights: LS, RS adjourned till March 21

Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi warned about social media giants and their ‘threat to democracy’ in Lok Sabha, urging the government to end social media's influence on electoral politics.
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 11 am on March 21. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday warned about social media giants and their ‘threat to democracy’ in Lok Sabha. She also urged the government to end social media's influence on electoral politics. The Lok Sabha passed Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23. The Rajya Sabha also discussed the demands for grants in Tribal Affairs ministry.
Both the houses will remain canceled on March 17 in view of Holi. The second half of the proceedings that began on March 14, will continue till April 8.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 16, 2022 06:19 PM IST
RS, LS adjourned till March 21
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till 11 am, 21st March.
Mar 16, 2022 06:07 PM IST
RS discusses Demands for Grants in Tribal Affairs Ministry
Rajya Sabha in discussion the Demands for Grants in Tribal Affairs Ministry.
Mar 16, 2022 05:04 PM IST
LS passes Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23
Lok Sabha session remains canceled on March 17 in view of Holi.
Mar 16, 2022 03:35 PM IST
Discussion on working of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha discusses the working of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Mar 16, 2022 03:33 PM IST
Congress, CPI(M) spar over K-Rail project
The Congress and CPI(M) got into a war of words in the Lok Sabha while discussing the K-Rail Silverline project. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took a dig at the two parties in the lower house.
Mar 16, 2022 01:44 PM IST
Nityanand Rai: 16 Chinese nationals granted Indian citizenship
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the parliament informed that 16 Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007. He also told that 10 applications of Chinese nationals for Indian citizenship are still pending, according to data available in the online citizenship module.
Mar 16, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm.
Mar 16, 2022 12:52 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi: Young minds being filled with hate
Young & old minds are being filled with hate through emotionally charged disinformation and proxy advertising companies like FB are aware of it and are profiting from it. Report shows a growing nexus between big corporations, ruling establishment & global social media giants like FB: Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha
Mar 16, 2022 12:20 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi: Urge govt to end influence of social media in electoral politics
I urge the govt to put an end to the systematic influence and interference of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world's largest democracy: Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha
Mar 16, 2022 11:30 AM IST
Centre to present Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill today
The Centre will be presenting the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill today in Parliament.
Mar 16, 2022 10:58 AM IST
N Biren Singh arrives at Parliament to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah
Delhi | Manipur Caretaker CM N Biren Singh arrives at the Parliament to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/LDw7fh375i
Manipur Caretaker CM N Biren Singh arrives at the Parliament to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Mar 16, 2022 10:49 AM IST
TMC MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over Aadhar-voter ID linking
TMC MP Abir Ranjan Biswas gives a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on concerns over linking of Aadhaar with voter IDs.
Mar 16, 2022 10:34 AM IST
Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour notice over wholesale inflation
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha over wholesale inflation. "Through this House, I urge the government to take appropriate measures to take away the burden from the common man and curb the rising inflation timely," read her submission, as quoted by ANI.
Mar 16, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Lok Sabha proceedings to resume at 11 am
The Lok Sabha proceeding, which was adjourned late on Tuesday, will resume at 11 am today.
On August 20, 2020, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had found the IED in an unattended bag at the Mangaluru International airport, following which the bomb disposal squad was informed who safely detonated it.