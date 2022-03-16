Parliament Budget Session highlights: LS, RS adjourned till March 21

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 11 am on March 21. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday warned about social media giants and their ‘threat to democracy’ in Lok Sabha. She also urged the government to end social media's influence on electoral politics. The Lok Sabha passed Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23. The Rajya Sabha also discussed the demands for grants in Tribal Affairs ministry.

Both the houses will remain canceled on March 17 in view of Holi. The second half of the proceedings that began on March 14, will continue till April 8.