Karnataka polls: Rahul says Parliament in Delhi, but based on values of Basavanna

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday continued his reach-out to Lingayats, a dominant community in the Mumbai-Karnataka region of northern Karnataka, saying the Indian Parliament was based on the values espoused by 12th century philosopher Basavanna. The philosopher is considered the founder of the Lingayat sect.

“Last time I was in Karnataka I went to the Anubhava Mantapa and realised that Basavanna’s thinking is there in our constitution. It’s true that Parliament building is in Delhi, but it is based on the values of Basavanna,” Gandhi said.

He was addressing a rally at Chikkapadasalagi village on the second leg of the Janashirvada Yatra in Karnataka in the build-up to the assembly elections expected in a few months. Earlier in the day, the Congress president gave offerings, called Bhagina, to mark the filling up of the Chikkapadasalagi barrage.

Irrigation was on top of Gandhi’s agenda in this arid region of the state, and he highlighted the state government’s work, saying it had allocated thrice the amount the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-led government had given for the sector in the whole of its five-year tenure.

“Please talk about Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, LK Advani. It can’t be true that this nation is run by only one person,” Gandhi said.

“The Congress government has spent Rs 58,000 crore on irrigation projects over the past five years, compared to Rs 18,000 spent by the previous government,” Gandhi said.

The Congress president also continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was only paying lip service to Basavanna and had not followed his principles.

“Modi talks about corruption but doesn’t do as he promises… After demonetisation, you made ordinary folks stand in line. But Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi fled from the country. What were you doing? Please do what you say and only then can you take Basavanna’s name,” Gandhi said.

Speaking at the meeting, chief minister Siddaramaiah said the PM refuses to speak about the problems faced by farmers, Dalits, Adivasis and minority communities. “But he continues to speak about Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he said.

“No prime minister has lied as much as Narendra Modi. Lies are the God of the BJP. Like Goebbels they keep lying,” Siddaramaiah said.

Reacting to the Gandhi and Siddaramaiah’s accusations, BJP MP Pralhad Joshi said the Congress had ruled the country since the time of Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather and it was he who had to answer for the lack of development work during that time.

“Siddaramaiah is the emperor of lies and it is objectionable that he is making such allegations against the Prime Minister,” Joshi, who represents Dharwad constituency, said.