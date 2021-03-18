Parliament LIVE updates: Sitharaman to move Insurance (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will make a statement in both houses - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding "Vehicles Scrapping Policy" today. Among the bills scheduled for consideration and passing, The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 are likely to come up in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.
Contingent notice of bill has been given for Appropriation Bill for introduction, consideration and passing.
The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced from March 8 with all Covid-19 precautionary measures in place.
The first part of the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
The Lok Sabha clocked 99.5 per cent productivity during the first phase of the two-part Budget session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Secretariat said. Birla informed that during the first part of the Budget Session 2021, Lok Sabha sat for 49 hours and 17 minutes against the stipulated time of 50 hours.
Follow all the updates here:
MAR 18, 2021 10:54 AM IST
BJP MP gives Zero Hour notice in RS over demand for SC Bench at Bengaluru
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP KC Ramamurthy on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over the 'demand for setting up of a Supreme Court Bench at Bengaluru'.
Also, BJP MP Jyotiraditya M Scindia has also given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'increasing cases of malnutrition among women and children'.
MAR 18, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Adjournment Motion Notice over NCT Delhi Act in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha demanding 'discussion on the proposed amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act'
MAR 18, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Insurance (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Rajya Sabha for passing, today
