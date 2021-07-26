Home / India News / Parliament LIVE updates: Monsoon session reconvenes today, key bills lined up
Opposition leaders create uproar in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV)
Parliament LIVE updates: Monsoon session reconvenes today, key bills lined up

Protests rocked Parliament last week over the alleged targeting of phones with Israeli military-grade spyware, three controversial farm laws, and income tax raids at a newspaper office, forcing repeated adjournments and allowing little business to be conducted in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 06:18 AM IST

Parliament is set to recommence on Monday for the ongoing monsoon session, two days after both of its Houses were adjourned following a ruckus by the Opposition. With the proceedings for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha resuming once again, the BJP-led ruling dispensation intends to push key bills this week since there remain only 14 working days in the ongoing session, people privy to the developments informed HT.

Protests rocked Parliament last week over the alleged targeting of phones with Israeli military-grade spyware, three controversial farm laws, and income tax raids at a newspaper office, forcing repeated adjournments and allowing little business to be conducted in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

According to notices issued by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed five ordinances to be taken up during this week’s proceedings. They are -- The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance and The Essential Defence Services Ordinance.

  • JUL 26, 2021 06:16 AM IST

    Amid protests, govt looks to push key bills in House

    After the first week of Parliament’s monsoon session was mostly washed out due to disruptions by the Opposition, the ruling dispensation plans to push key bills this week as there are just 14 working days remaining in the session, people aware of the developments said on Sunday.

