Parliament LIVE updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to debate on Union Budget in the Parliament

The Lok Sabha sat till 11.10 pm on Tuesday to conclude the debate on the Union Budget, the reply to which will be given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, reports news agency PTI.

The voting on the Finance Bill is also expected to be taken up on Wednesday afternoon and the ruling BJP issued a whip to its members to be present in the House.

The Lok Sabha concluded the debate on the Union Budget on Tuesday. During the discussion, the Opposition criticised the Budget for its “distinctive misses” and questioned the hike in fuel prices, even as the BJP described it as a roadmap to achieve the USD 5-trillion economy.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned onTuesday after uproar by opposition Congress over political crisis in Karnataka. The year-old Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse after resignations by 14 MLAs.

09:24am IST Rahul Gandhi raises slogans in LS over Karnataka issue In a rare instance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday joined his party members in raising slogans in Lok Sabha over the developments in Karnataka.However, he remained seated and did not go in the Well of the House with the other protesting MPs. Gandhi arrived in Lok Sabha at noon just before the commencement of Zero Hour. At that time Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the Karnataka issue and accused the BJP of “poaching” its MLAs in the state, reports news agency PTI.





09:20am IST TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen has given zero hour notice in RS TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen has given zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over “violence against doctors in medical institutions,” reports news agency ANI.





09:19am IST Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to the debate on Union Budget in the Parliament Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to the debate on Union Budget in the Parliament, today. She presented her first Union Budget on 5th July. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/PdaTenlGE1 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019





09:14am IST TMC MP Saugata Roy terms Union Budget ‘useless’, ‘directionless’ TMC MP Saugata Roy Tuesday termed the Union Budget as “useless” and “directionless” as there was nothing in it for the poor and the farmers. “There is nothing for the poor, farmers and common man in the Budget. I oppose it as it is useless and directionless,” he said. During the discussion on the Budget, Roy raised the issue of the absence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State Anurag Singh Thakur in the House, reports news agency PTI.





09:13am IST Rajya Sabha was adjourned yesterday after uproar over Karnataka crisis Rajya Sabha was adjourned yesterday after uproar by opposition Congress over political crisis Karnataka. The year-old Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse after resignations by 14 MLAs.





09:12am IST Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which allows for voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for consumers to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connections. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 4.The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed by Rajya Sabha by a voice vote. The Bill, which also provides for a stiff Rs 1 crore penalty and a jail term for private entities violating provisions on Aadhaar data, was already passed by Lok Sabha on July 4. The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced in Lok Sabha on June 24.





09:11am IST Sonia, Rahul meet first time Congress MPs at orientation programme UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met newly elected first time MPs of the party at an orientation programme.Sharing further details, party leader Saptagiri Ulaka said, “This was an internal programme. It was mostly around orientation and getting to know each other. She (Sonia Gandhi) cheered us up and wished us all luck to counter the BJP and fight unitedly. Rahul Gandhi also addressed us. It was an orientation programme for first time MPs,” reports news agency ANI.





09:09am IST Modi asks BJP MPs to embark on ‘padayatra’ on Gandhi birth anniversary Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed BJP MPs to embark on ‘padayatra’ in their constituencies and cover a distance of 150 km between October 2 and October 31, the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel respectively, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said on Tuesday. Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi also asked Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP organisation was weak, reports news agency PTI.





09:07am IST First meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party after the presentation of Union Budget The Parliamentary Party meeting of the BJP took place on Tuesday at the Parliament Library Building. This was the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party after the presentation of the Union Budget, which the Prime Minister hailed as “one of hope” that would boost India’s development in the 21st century and empower the downtrodden. Meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress also took place at the Parliament premises. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had called the meeting in the capacity of being the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party.





09:01am IST Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given zero hour notice in RS Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over delay in the production of Vande Bharat Express train. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given zero hour notice in Rajya sabha over delay in the production of Vande Bharat Express train. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/4jzNJweTfD — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019



