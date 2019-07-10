Parliament LIVE updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to debate on Union Budget in the Parliament

The Lok Sabha sat till 11.10 pm on Tuesday to conclude the debate on the Union Budget, the reply to which will be given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, reports news agency PTI.The voting on the Finance Bill is also expected to be taken up on Wednesday afternoon and the ruling BJP issued a whip to its members to be present in the House.The Lok Sabha concluded the debate on the Union Budget on Tuesday. During the discussion, the Opposition criticised the Budget for its “distinctive misses” and questioned the hike in fuel prices, even as the BJP described it as a roadmap to achieve the USD 5-trillion economy.Rajya Sabha was adjourned onTuesday after uproar by opposition Congress over political crisis in Karnataka. The year-old Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse after resignations by 14 MLAs.Follow live updates here: