PM Modi, BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

Amid an uproar by the opposition members, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Monday. The proceedings in both the Houses were repeatedly disrupted as opposition members protested on the phone-tapping, farm laws and other issues and demanded a discussion.

The Lok Sabha passed two important bills on Monday- the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 and the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Centre has listed five ordinances to be taken up during this week’s proceedings. They are -- The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance and The Essential Defence Services Ordinance.

The sixth session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha began from July 19 and will have 19 business days.