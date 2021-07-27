Home / India News / PM Modi, BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting
A view of the Parliament House
A view of the Parliament House
Live

PM Modi, BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

  • Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: The Centre has listed five ordinances to be taken up during this week’s proceedings.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:17 AM IST

Amid an uproar by the opposition members, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Monday. The proceedings in both the Houses were repeatedly disrupted as opposition members protested on the phone-tapping, farm laws and other issues and demanded a discussion.

The Lok Sabha passed two important bills on Monday- the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 and the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Centre has listed five ordinances to be taken up during this week’s proceedings. They are -- The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance and The Essential Defence Services Ordinance.

The sixth session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha began from July 19 and will have 19 business days.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 27, 2021 10:12 AM IST

    Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion in LS to discuss Assam-Mizoram border clash

    Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi gives an adjournment motion notice to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border clash, which claimed the lives of 6 police personnel yesterday.

  • JUL 27, 2021 10:01 AM IST

    Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice for discussing 'Pegasus Project' report

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice for discussing the 'Pegasus Project' report in Lok Sabha.

  • JUL 27, 2021 09:53 AM IST

    PM Modi, BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting

    PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

  • JUL 27, 2021 09:50 AM IST

    Union ministers scheduled to table key bills in Rajya Sabha

    Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Smriti Irani are scheduled to table Marine Aids to Navigation Bill and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha.

  • JUL 27, 2021 09:26 AM IST

    Congress MP gives adjournment motion in LS for discussion on Pegasus project report

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • JUL 27, 2021 09:14 AM IST

    Pralhad Joshi also to speak at BJP Parliamentary Party meet

    Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also to speak at BJP Parliamentary Party meet on the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the monsoon session, reports ANI.

  • JUL 27, 2021 09:08 AM IST

    Opposition to move resolution against IBC (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 today

    Several Opposition leaders will on Tuesday move for a statutory resolution disapproving the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 tabled by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Former President APJ Abdul Kalam who served the country for five years from 2002.(HT Photo)
Former President APJ Abdul Kalam who served the country for five years from 2002.(HT Photo)
india news

Leaders pay tribute to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was called the ‘Missile Man of India’ for his contributions towards the development of India's missile projects. He was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and died of cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015, while giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir, July 23 (ANI): Security personnel in action after an encounter between security forces and militants at the Warpora area of Sopore, in Baramulla on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir, July 23 (ANI): Security personnel in action after an encounter between security forces and militants at the Warpora area of Sopore, in Baramulla on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

430 civilians stranded during gunfight rescued from Kashmir’s Aharbal: Police

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:07 AM IST
An unidentified militant was killed during the exchange of fire, said a police spokesperson. The militant’s identity has yet not been revealed
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament. (HT Archive)
A view of Parliament. (HT Archive)
india news

Opposition to move resolution against IBC (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 today

By Malavika PM
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Congress leader Manickam Tagore also plans to move for the adjournment of business in Lok Sabha for the third time for discussion on the Pegasus snooping row “in the presence of Prime Minister or home minister”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Parliament House
A view of the Parliament House
india news

Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi, BJP leaders reach Parliament

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: The Centre has listed five ordinances to be taken up during this week’s proceedings.
READ FULL STORY
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.