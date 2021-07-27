PM Modi, BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting
- Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: The Centre has listed five ordinances to be taken up during this week’s proceedings.
Amid an uproar by the opposition members, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Monday. The proceedings in both the Houses were repeatedly disrupted as opposition members protested on the phone-tapping, farm laws and other issues and demanded a discussion.
The Lok Sabha passed two important bills on Monday- the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 and the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
The Centre has listed five ordinances to be taken up during this week’s proceedings. They are -- The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance and The Essential Defence Services Ordinance.
The sixth session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha began from July 19 and will have 19 business days.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 27, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Gaurav Gogoi gives adjournment motion in LS to discuss Assam-Mizoram border clash
Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi gives an adjournment motion notice to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border clash, which claimed the lives of 6 police personnel yesterday.
-
JUL 27, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice for discussing 'Pegasus Project' report
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice for discussing the 'Pegasus Project' report in Lok Sabha.
-
JUL 27, 2021 09:53 AM IST
PM Modi, BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting
PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders reach Parliament for BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.
-
JUL 27, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Union ministers scheduled to table key bills in Rajya Sabha
Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Smriti Irani are scheduled to table Marine Aids to Navigation Bill and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha.
-
JUL 27, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Congress MP gives adjournment motion in LS for discussion on Pegasus project report
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha for a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
-
JUL 27, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Pralhad Joshi also to speak at BJP Parliamentary Party meet
Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also to speak at BJP Parliamentary Party meet on the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the monsoon session, reports ANI.
-
JUL 27, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Opposition to move resolution against IBC (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 today
Several Opposition leaders will on Tuesday move for a statutory resolution disapproving the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 tabled by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Get our daily newsletter
Leaders pay tribute to former president APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary
430 civilians stranded during gunfight rescued from Kashmir’s Aharbal: Police
Opposition to move resolution against IBC (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 today
Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi, BJP leaders reach Parliament
- Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: The Centre has listed five ordinances to be taken up during this week’s proceedings.