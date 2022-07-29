Monsoon session LIVE: Ruckus in Parliament, both Houses adjourned till Monday Parliament monsoon session live updates: The showdown between the Narendra Modi government and the opposition has escalated after the suspension of 27 MPs and uproar over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's ‘rashtrapatni’ remark on President Droupadi Murmu Union minister Smriti Irani and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury By OPEN APP Parliament monsoon session live updates Day 10: It's the tenth day of the monsoon session of parliament. Pandemonium and a ferocious Narendra Modi government vs opposition showdown has dominated the proceedings with little or no legislative work being done in the past days. Three more opposition MPs were suspended on Thursday, taking the number to 27. Amid the suspension of MPs, Congress leader of house in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on President Droupadi Murmu has escalated faceoff between the BJP and the Congress. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON parliament lok sabha rajya sabha + 1 more Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

Submit report on encounters,HC directs Assam india news Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Arif Jwadder, a division bench of chief justice RM Chhaya and justice Soumitra Saikia also sought the government’s response, within six weeks, on whether any independent investigation has taken place or been completed into each encounter. The court’s directives came after civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the Centre, alleged that police had failed to follow guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court while dealing with deaths during purported encounters. (Representational photo) By , Guwahati Close Story