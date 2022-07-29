Home / India News / Monsoon session LIVE: Ruckus in Parliament, both Houses adjourned till Monday

Monsoon session LIVE: Ruckus in Parliament, both Houses adjourned till Monday

Parliament monsoon session live updates: The showdown between the Narendra Modi government and the opposition has escalated after the suspension of 27 MPs and uproar over Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's ‘rashtrapatni’ remark on President Droupadi Murmu
Union minister Smriti Irani and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Union minister Smriti Irani and Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 12:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
Parliament monsoon session live updates Day 10: It's the tenth day of the monsoon session of parliament. Pandemonium and a ferocious Narendra Modi government vs opposition showdown has dominated the proceedings with little or no legislative work being done in the past days. Three more opposition MPs were suspended on Thursday, taking the number to 27. Amid the suspension of MPs, Congress leader of house in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on President Droupadi Murmu has escalated faceoff between the BJP and the Congress.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 29, 2022 12:31 PM IST

    Govt must apologise over BJP MPs attacking Sonia Gandhi in Parliament: Adhir

    The way Sonia Gandhi was targeted in the parliament yesterday.. the government must issue an apology. I am at the centre of this controversy. But the BJP is attacking Sonia Gandhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP

  • Jul 29, 2022 12:29 PM IST

    Ruckus in Parliament, both Houses adjourned till Monday

  • Jul 29, 2022 12:04 PM IST

    Ruckus in both Houses of Parliament

    Ruckus continued after Parliament resumed proceedings. Opposition MPs raised slogans against the government. 

  • Jul 29, 2022 11:39 AM IST

    Lok Sabha will function only after Sonia Gandhi apologises for Cong MP's remark on Prez: BJP leader

    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday said the Lok Sabha will only function after Congress president Sonia Gandhi apologises for party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark against the President, reports PTI.

  • Jul 29, 2022 11:16 AM IST

    Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following uproar

    Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following an uproar in the House, minutes after proceedings begin for the day

  • Jul 29, 2022 11:01 AM IST

    ‘Rashtrapatni’ row : A look at Adhir Chowdhury’s past controversial statements

    Congress leader and Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was embroiled in a controversy on Thursday over his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark that led to a verbal duel in Parliament between the BJP and Congress. This is not the first time Chowdhury was at the receiving end of criticism over his controversial statements. Read more

  • Jul 29, 2022 10:47 AM IST

    BJP's deliberate move to avoid discussion on price rise, says Cong on ‘rashtrapatni’ row

    Adhir Chowdhury has apologised for his remark. Even after that BJP is demanding an apology from Sonia Gandhi, raising slogans against her. They are doing this deliberately so that they don't have to discuss issues like price rise and inflation: Cong MP Mallikarjun Kharge

  • Jul 29, 2022 10:33 AM IST

    ‘Opposition suspended, Constitution suspended’: Priyanka Chaturvedi's latest

    Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday targeted the government over the suspension of opposition MPs this week amid protests against price rise and other issues. The monsoon session of Parliament has been witnessing stormy proceedings ever since it started. Action has been taken against more than 20 parliamentarians who have been accused of unruly behaviour. Read more

  • Jul 29, 2022 10:20 AM IST

    RJD MP seeks discussion in Rajya Sabha on mental healthcare in India: Report

    RJD MP Manoj Kumar gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on the issue of "mental healthcare in India', ANI reports

  • Jul 29, 2022 10:12 AM IST

    'Should apologise to India': Yogi among other CMs on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath among other chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states on Thursday sharply criticized the remarks by the Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, linked to President Droupadi Murmu, which have triggered a massive political row. Read more

  • Jul 29, 2022 10:01 AM IST

    All Cong Lok Sabha MPs to meet in Parliament: Report

    All Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress Parliamentary Party to hold a meeting in Parliament House today, ANI reported.

  • Jul 29, 2022 09:55 AM IST

    On tandoori chicken row in Parliament complex, Mahua Moitra says: 'Silly souls!'

    In an attack apparently aimed at Union minister Smriti Irani, Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra commented on the tandoori chicken row and called BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala who objected to suspended MPs eating tandoori chicken in front of the Gandhi statue 'BJP's hired help'. Read more

