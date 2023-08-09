Parliament pays tribute to victims of Hiroshima, Nagasaki nuclear bomb attack

Lok Sabha MPs on Wednesday observed a minute's silence as a tribute to the freedom fighters, commemorating the 1942 Quit India Movement. They also paid tribute to the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan on the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombings. Lok Sabha MPs observe a minute's silence as a tribute,(ANI)

Earlier this morning, Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki was seen arriving in parliament.

Nagasaki Day, observed annually on August 9, marks the 78th anniversary. It was the day when the Japanese city of Nagasaki was devastated by an atomic bomb during World War II. This day serves as a reminder of the immense destructive power of nuclear weapons and the need for lasting peace.

In 1945, the US dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6 and Nagasaki on August 9.

The bombs wiped out around 90 per cent of the cities and killed around over 3 lakh people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki collectively. The toll included those who died as a result of radiation exposure. Japan surrendered a few days after the second attack, thereby ending World War II.

Quit India Movement, also known as the “Bharat Chodo Andolan”, was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942.

Meanwhile, to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, the BJP MPs held a demonstration on Wednesday morning on the Parliament premises.

They raised slogans and held posters with the messages- 'Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. and Appeasement Quit India'BJP leaders like Nishikant Dubey and Ravi Shankar Prasad today hit out at the Congress alleging the party of corruption and following dynastic policies.

Dubey said, "In these 75 years Congress, and parties supported by it, gave three things to the country that are eating up the country like termites. It is time to create an atmosphere against them because democracy is for the common people.

“The second question is about Corruption. The third is about appeasement - vote bank politics that is being done by misleading minorities. They are not allowing implementation of policies in the country."

"...Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and corruption have to quit India," said BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON