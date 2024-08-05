Parliament Session 2024 LIVE: Govt likely to bring bill to amend Wakf act today
The government is set to introduce a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards. The aim is to ensure more accountability, transparency, and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies. The Bill to amend the Wakf Act, 1995, will require Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors to ensure accurate valuation. There are 30 Waqf boards in the country....Read More
Today in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
1. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to introduce the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024 in Rajya Sabha.
2. Minister Suresh Gopi to lay the CAG report on Information Systems Audit of selected Central Public Sector Enterprises in Rajya Sabha.
3. Various Union ministers to lay papers for their respective ministries in Rajya Sabha.
4. Discussion on the working of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, raised by TMC MP Derek O'Brien.
5. Continuation of the discussion on the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, initially raised by Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala.
6. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva to discuss the working of the Ministry of Cooperation.
7. Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to introduce the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha.
8. Union minister Giriraj Singh to move a motion for the election of two members to the National Jute Board in Lok Sabha.
9. Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya to move a motion for the election of two members to the Employees' State Insurance Corporation in Lok Sabha.
10. Various Union Ministers to lay papers for their respective ministries in Lok Sabha.
Parliament Session 2024 LIVE: Houses proceedings begin
Parliament Session 2024 LIVE: Congress' Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice
Parliament Session 2024 LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "border situation and the huge trade deficit with China" in the House on Monday.
In the notice, Tewari asked the house to suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules and other business of the day to discuss the matter.
Parliament Session 2024 LIVE: The government will introduce a Bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards for more accountability, transparency, and mandatory inclusion of women. This move follows demands from the Muslim community.
The Bill will require Waqf boards to register their properties with district collectors for accurate valuation. There are 30 Waqf boards in India.
Sources noted that Waqf properties generate an estimated ₹200 crore annually, which is not proportionate to the number of properties they hold.