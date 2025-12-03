Parliament winter session 2025 live updates: SIR deadlock ends, RS leaders' meeting today

Live

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that a debate on SIR has been scheduled for next week, along with a discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Matram.

Parliament winter session 2025 live updates: Both houses of the Parliament will sit for the third day of winter session today after the past two days of the proceedings were hampered by adjournments as the Opposition insisted on having a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls which is currently underway in 12 states. However, the deadlock ended on Tuesday after the government and the Opposition agreed to discuss the SIR in the Lok Sabha next week which will be preceded by a debate to mark 150 years of “Vande Mataram". The Rajya Sabha floor leaders are expected to finalise a plan to debate the two subjects in the Upper House on Wednesday. However, the Upper House will debate only after the Lok Sabha completes the discussions. The Rajya Sabha floor leaders are expected to finalise a plan to debate the two subjects in the Upper House on Wednesday. However, the Upper House will debate only after the Lok Sabha completes the discussions. Parliament Winter Session | Highlights from yesterday Rijiju chaired an informal meeting on Tuesday morning where the Opposition had rejected the proposal to debate Vande Mataram before discussing the SIR. Hours later, they accepted the offer.

Opposition parties gathered outside the Parliament building, holding placards, as they protested against the SIR. Several Opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Manoj Kumar Jha and Renuka Chaudhary hit out at the Centre for not putting up an immediate debate on the issue of SIR.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned several times after the Opposition MPs disrupted the proceedings over their SIR debate demand. In the Rajya Sabha, leaders from the TMC, Congress, and DMK trooped into the well of the House raising slogans. The leaders demanded an assurance on when the discussion on the pressing issue would be taken up, pointing out that as many as 28 BLOs had died.

According to three leaders aware of the details, Speaker Om Birla assured that both the items—Vande Mataram and SIR—can be discussed, and the 150th year of Vande Mataram should be discussed first due to its historical importance.

A number of Opposition leaders submitted notices for adjournment motions, none of which were accepted.

Apart from the SIR, the Opposition wants to debate national security in the backdrop of the Delhi blasts and the Centre's alleged unwillingness to send funds to non-NDA-ruled states. The session ends on December 19.

Apart from the SIR, the Opposition wants to debate national security in the backdrop of the Delhi blasts and the Centre’s alleged unwillingness to send funds to non-NDA-ruled states. The session ends on December 19.