Parliament winter session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha likely to discuss Triple Talaq Bill
The fresh triple talaq bill will make the practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17 to replace an ordinance issued in September. Under the proposed law, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal...
9:30 am IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad to move TripleTalaq bill
9:05 am IST
The politically sensitive bill which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslim men a penal offence will come up for discussion in the Parliament’s winter session on Thursday.
As the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, was taken up for consideration, Leader of the Congress in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, had suggested it be taken up for discussion next week.
The fresh Bill to make the practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17 to replace an ordinance issued in September. Under the proposed law, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void, and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.
The fresh bill will supersede an earlier bill passed in the Lok Sabha and pending in the Rajya Sabha.
The earlier bill was approved by the Lower House. But amid opposition by some parties in the upper house, the government had then cleared some amendments, including introduction of a provision of bail, to make it more acceptable.
The Lok Sabha had last week on Thursday decided to take up the bill today after the Congress agreed to participate in the debate.
Follow live update here:
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to move the Triple Talaq bill to be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha today, reports news agency ANI.
The Triple Talaq Bill, which is high on the government’s agenda, is likely to be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha as the winter session of Parliament resumes on Thursday after the Christmas recess.
The government and the opposition last week reached an understanding to discuss The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, that seeks to replace an ordinance issued earlier for protecting the rights of married Muslim women and prohibiting divorce by pronouncing “talaq” by their husbands.